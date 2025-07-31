Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 724
July 31
My final index card (for a little while) is a sample of 220 paint pens...I started out trying to make the lines uniform, then I was like...nope, not going to happen (lol). Thanks for the views, the comments, and the favs for my 61 cards!
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4287
photos
161
followers
201
following
198% complete
View this month »
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
31st July 2025 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
linnypinny-icad
,
the end for now
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
July 31st, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Love this!
Thank you for telling us about this fun challenge!
July 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Thank you for telling us about this fun challenge!