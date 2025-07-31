Previous
July 31 by linnypinny
Photo 724

July 31

My final index card (for a little while) is a sample of 220 paint pens...I started out trying to make the lines uniform, then I was like...nope, not going to happen (lol). Thanks for the views, the comments, and the favs for my 61 cards!
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
July 31st, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Love this!

Thank you for telling us about this fun challenge!
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact