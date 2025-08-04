Previous
Colors At ??? by linnypinny
Colors At ???

I'll be posting abstract colors this week - can you tell where this was taken? And, of course, blue is for Monday.
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Susan Wakely ace
In the shower?
August 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty!
August 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
It could be under water! Lovely blues.
August 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot. Maybe a swimming pool?
August 4th, 2025  
katy ace
At first I thought a pool but on closer examination I am leaning towards the suggestion by @wakelys
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
