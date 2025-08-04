Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 728
Colors At ???
I'll be posting abstract colors this week - can you tell where this was taken? And, of course, blue is for Monday.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4291
photos
161
followers
201
following
199% complete
View this month »
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
23rd July 2025 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
Susan Wakely
ace
In the shower?
August 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty!
August 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
It could be under water! Lovely blues.
August 4th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. Maybe a swimming pool?
August 4th, 2025
katy
ace
At first I thought a pool but on closer examination I am leaning towards the suggestion by
@wakelys
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close