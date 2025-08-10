Previous
by linnypinny
Really?

Not sure that optimistic and realistic can exist together in a sentence nowadays...maybe I'll just be optimistic, because realistic is scarier than my horror movies! Thanks for dropping by.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Diana
I tend to agree with you Lin, I love what you did here.
August 10th, 2025  
