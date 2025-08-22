Previous
Extra Elaborate Edits by linnypinny
Photo 746

Extra Elaborate Edits

This started out as some colorful straight lines...thanks for stopping by.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my! It’s lovely.
August 23rd, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Fabulous, love the colors. Sometimes art takes us to a different destination that we wanted. Easy Fav!!
August 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very beautiful!
August 23rd, 2025  
