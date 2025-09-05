Sign up
Previous
Photo 758
Friday Flowers
thanks for dropping by.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
4
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4321
photos
159
followers
202
following
207% complete
View this month »
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
31st August 2025 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
katy
ace
so pretty especially against that textured background
September 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely colours and background.
September 5th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
September 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely blooms!
September 5th, 2025
