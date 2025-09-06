Previous
Nope by linnypinny
Nope

I worked on a puzzle for a couple of days and discovered I don't have fun when the pieces are this small. I'll be taking this one to my neighbor or to the library. Happy Weekend.
Lin

Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Dave ace
That would strain my eyes.
September 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
We should only do what we enjoy…😃
September 6th, 2025  
katy ace
I’m not even sure you could pick one up this tiny anymore!
September 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s tiny.
September 6th, 2025  
