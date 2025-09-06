Sign up
Photo 759
Nope
I worked on a puzzle for a couple of days and discovered I don't have fun when the pieces are this small. I'll be taking this one to my neighbor or to the library. Happy Weekend.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
4
1
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4322
photos
159
followers
202
following
207% complete
Tags
puzzle
,
dime-sized
Dave
That would strain my eyes.
September 6th, 2025
Beverley
We should only do what we enjoy…😃
September 6th, 2025
katy
I’m not even sure you could pick one up this tiny anymore!
September 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
That’s tiny.
September 6th, 2025
