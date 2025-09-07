Previous
No More Hiding (a rare serious post) by linnypinny
No More Hiding (a rare serious post)

My intention since last November has been to hide from the truth about the US. But I find that to be impossible and I get sadder by the day. So I have decided to take a little time each Sunday to embrace that sadness - be sad for my country, a place that was once known to the world to be respected and generous and is now a joke or even hated. Many MAGAs, who voted for this, are finally aware of their mistake. Families are finding themselves without their loved ones, farmers are most likely going to lose their land, hundreds of thousands have lost their jobs, their healthcare, their homes, and their small businesses. And there is no end in sight. If you have read this to the end, thank you for being a safe place to share feelings. Maybe send a good thought and prayer our way each Sunday ♥
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
A beautiful post Lin, sendng positive thoughts and prayers your way.
September 7th, 2025  
Agnes ace
I believe that after bad times, good times will come again
September 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely image with the moon.
September 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I'm sorry Lin. Be safe, be kind and we're here for you x
September 7th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I totally agree with you! He is becoming a dictator!
September 7th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very poignant.
September 7th, 2025  
