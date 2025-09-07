No More Hiding (a rare serious post)

My intention since last November has been to hide from the truth about the US. But I find that to be impossible and I get sadder by the day. So I have decided to take a little time each Sunday to embrace that sadness - be sad for my country, a place that was once known to the world to be respected and generous and is now a joke or even hated. Many MAGAs, who voted for this, are finally aware of their mistake. Families are finding themselves without their loved ones, farmers are most likely going to lose their land, hundreds of thousands have lost their jobs, their healthcare, their homes, and their small businesses. And there is no end in sight. If you have read this to the end, thank you for being a safe place to share feelings. Maybe send a good thought and prayer our way each Sunday ♥