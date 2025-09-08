Sign up
Photo 761
Today's Goal
I'm aiming for a peaceful Monday. Hope your day is lovely, too. Thanks for dropping by.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
3
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4324
photos
159
followers
202
following
208% complete
754
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
1st September 2025 6:58am
Tags
clouds
,
fountain
,
lake
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful and peceful scene, amazing clouds.
September 8th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
September 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful cone of water and sky!
September 8th, 2025
