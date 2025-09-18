Sign up
Previous
Photo 771
Pumpkin 1
Tis the season...let the pumpkin buying commence!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
4
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4334
photos
159
followers
203
following
211% complete
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
18th September 2025 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkins
,
linnypinny-sc
katy
ace
FAV love the composition and SC
September 18th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Ooh, very nice. Love the SC.
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Exciting…
September 18th, 2025
