Windshield Rain
And hoping for some sunny (but not hot) weather this weekend. Thanks for stopping by.
26th September 2025
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
abstract
raindrops
Mags
ace
Very cool capture! Nice contrast.
September 26th, 2025
