Be Brave...or not...

When I opened the garage door, he came running from the driveway, coming surprisingly close to me. I don't want to give him peanuts near the driveway (for safety reasons) so I told him to go the front porch (which he did) But I didn't go back through the house to the front door...instead I tossed the peanuts from the sidewalk. For some reason, he panicked and climbed to the bay window roof. He watched me pull out of the driveway and was still there when I returned 25 minutes later. Once I threw the peanuts the "correct" way, he was fine. So apparently, my life is being run by a squirrel.