Drive-thru by linnypinny
Landscaping in McDonalds parking area...I see it almost every day while getting my frozen coke. Happy Sunday, all
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Beverley ace
Beautiful to see everyday… is that cake with ice cubes?
September 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
A very lovely capture against that blue sky! I recently learned that sugary drinks contribute to depression. Still, I have to have my once a week fountain Dr. Pepper to feel like a normal human being. =)
September 28th, 2025  
