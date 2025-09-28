Sign up
Previous
Photo 778
Drive-thru
Landscaping in McDonalds parking area...I see it almost every day while getting my frozen coke. Happy Sunday, all
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
18th September 2025 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
flowers
Beverley
ace
Beautiful to see everyday… is that cake with ice cubes?
September 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
A very lovely capture against that blue sky! I recently learned that sugary drinks contribute to depression. Still, I have to have my once a week fountain Dr. Pepper to feel like a normal human being. =)
September 28th, 2025
