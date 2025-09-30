Sign up
Previous
Photo 780
Autumn Flying By
Sad that this is the last day of my favorite time of year (the BER months) September has flown by and October (oh, how I love thee) will go even faster! Thanks for stopping by today ♥
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
2
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4343
photos
160
followers
202
following
213% complete
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
4th September 2025 7:06am
Tags
autumn
,
september
,
ber months
,
art by joy laforme
Dixie Goode
ace
This is charming and so cozy. I love and hate the ber months. They are the best but always melancholy because of their briefness
September 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
This is sooo beautiful… did you do this?.
I wanted to say to you… a big thank you…a few weeks ago you inspired me… and ever since I’ve been doodling fun girly art for two little girls in pafos…
Sometimes we need inspiration…😅
September 30th, 2025
