Autumn Flying By

Sad that this is the last day of my favorite time of year (the BER months) September has flown by and October (oh, how I love thee) will go even faster! Thanks for stopping by today ♥
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Lin

Dixie Goode ace
This is charming and so cozy. I love and hate the ber months. They are the best but always melancholy because of their briefness
September 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is sooo beautiful… did you do this?.
I wanted to say to you… a big thank you…a few weeks ago you inspired me… and ever since I’ve been doodling fun girly art for two little girls in pafos…

Sometimes we need inspiration…😅
September 30th, 2025  
