Bored Walk by linnypinny
Photo 786

Bored Walk

This small business has great activity books, games, stickers, and t-shirts. They can be lighthearted, as well as quite serious. I thought this postcard that was included with my order was good for a Monday.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6
215% complete

Mags ace
LOL! Some good ones there!
October 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Makes you stop to think …
October 6th, 2025  
