Bored Walk
This small business has great activity books, games, stickers, and t-shirts. They can be lighthearted, as well as quite serious. I thought this postcard that was included with my order was good for a Monday.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
small business
boredwalk
Mags
ace
LOL! Some good ones there!
October 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Makes you stop to think …
October 6th, 2025
