Photo 789
Abstract-ish
The packing stuff from a recent small business purchase. Thanks for stopping by.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
1
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4352
photos
158
followers
201
following
216% complete
789
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
2nd October 2025 3:51pm
color
,
abstract
Mags
ace
Very cool capture and edit!
October 9th, 2025
