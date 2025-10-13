Previous
Yep by linnypinny
Photo 793

Yep

It's madding Monday again...it's going to be interesting to see what happens this Saturday, 10/18 at the No Kings Rally. Of course, I won't attend for a number of reasons, but I will be supporting them in spirit.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Being an ignorant Brit I had to Google what is happening on the 18th.
October 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
I will have to google too ;-)
October 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oooo interesting…dot dot dot
October 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Interesting.
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact