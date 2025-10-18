Sign up
Photo 798
Today
"This is not a difference of political opinion...This is a difference of morality" (author unknown)
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
0
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4361
photos
157
followers
201
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
17th October 2025 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
protest
Mags
Nice looking kings. That looks like it's a pretty card deck design.
October 18th, 2025
