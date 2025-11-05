Sign up
Photo 813
Ghost Artist
A favorite "ghostly" small business, Gloomy Grove.com. I'll be highlighting more from her soon.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
5
3
365 in 2023
Galaxy S23 FE
5th November 2025 7:47am
Tags
ghost
,
small business
Dorothy
ace
I checked out this site, interesting!
November 5th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So interesting looking.
November 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like the perfect bookstore for this kind of specialty- in fact the picture makes me think of an author I recently took a self-publishing class with- Gabrielle Ferrara. I think you would enjoy her works and this store would probably like them too. If you "google" her several links come up for her books- very specialized adult "children's" books. She's a colorful person and was a good teacher. But I think you will appreciate her sense of humor and whimsy.
November 5th, 2025
