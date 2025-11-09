Sign up
Photo 815
A favorite decoration from years ago. I can't remember the shop's name, but it has been gone for a while now. Happy Sunday to you all.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
365 in 2023
Galaxy S23 FE
7th November 2025 2:05pm
Tags
decoration
,
small business
