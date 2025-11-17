Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 820
It's Monday (for a few more hours)
Thanks for stopping by.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4383
photos
158
followers
203
following
224% complete
View this month »
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
17th November 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
notebook
,
small business
Mags
ace
This made me chuckle. I'm glad you're fine.
November 18th, 2025
katy
ace
This one made me laugh! He looks anything but fine to me
November 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
As long as I have a cuppa and a book to read, so am I.
November 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close