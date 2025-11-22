Sign up
Previous
Photo 823
A Dear Deer
A cute little magnet purchased at a great craft show many years ago. Happy weekend, everyone.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
deer
,
small business
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
November 22nd, 2025
