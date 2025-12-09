Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 835
Puzzles
I bought an inexpensive 12 Days Of Christmas puzzle from Aldi. It's cute, but I've never worked an odd shaped one before...it's taking forever! This is day 8. Thanks for stopping by.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4398
photos
159
followers
205
following
228% complete
View this month »
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
9th December 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puzzles
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute puzzle.
December 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close