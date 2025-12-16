Previous
Sunny and Cold by linnypinny
Sunny and Cold

Winter trees and sky this morning. Thanks for stopping by.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
December 16th, 2025  
ByBri
Beautiful golden light, a gorgeous contrast against the blue sky..
December 16th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great shot
December 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The colours are amazing… lovely layers of colours
December 16th, 2025  
Al C ace
Awesome layering!
December 16th, 2025  
