Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 840
Sunny and Cold
Winter trees and sky this morning. Thanks for stopping by.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4403
photos
158
followers
204
following
230% complete
View this month »
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
16th December 2025 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
December 16th, 2025
ByBri
Beautiful golden light, a gorgeous contrast against the blue sky..
December 16th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great shot
December 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
The colours are amazing… lovely layers of colours
December 16th, 2025
Al C
ace
Awesome layering!
December 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close