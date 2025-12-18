Sign up
Photo 842
Hello
Ornament from my mom's tree. Thanks for stopping by.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4405
photos
159
followers
204
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
10th December 2025 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ornament
,
reindeer
Diana
ace
I love the bezel ears 👂🏻
December 18th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Oh how cute!
December 18th, 2025
