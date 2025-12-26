Previous
Christmas Overload by linnypinny
Christmas Overload

A really, really, really decorated front yard in my hometown. Thanks for stopping by.
Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Simply Amanda
The type of place that Christmas came and threw up all over. Ha.
December 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Oh my goodness.
December 26th, 2025  
Beverley
It’s beautiful… I bet every one loves it! Hope you’re having a lovely time.
December 26th, 2025  
JackieR
That is really really really REALLY!!!
December 26th, 2025  
Tunia McClure
Where could you store all this stuff?
December 26th, 2025  
