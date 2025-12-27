Sign up
Previous
Photo 849
Candy Overload
My sister found this old-fashion ribbon candy for my mom at local store. Thanks for dropping by.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Tags
candy
Julie Duncan
ace
Yummy! I wondered if they still made this ribbon candy. I remember it from my childhood. Lovely shot; very nostalgic!
December 27th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Boy- do those bring back memories- I used to love looking at all the colorful stripes as I selected which one to eat!
December 27th, 2025
