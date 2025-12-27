Previous
Candy Overload by linnypinny
Candy Overload

My sister found this old-fashion ribbon candy for my mom at local store. Thanks for dropping by.
Lin

Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Julie Duncan ace
Yummy! I wondered if they still made this ribbon candy. I remember it from my childhood. Lovely shot; very nostalgic!
December 27th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Boy- do those bring back memories- I used to love looking at all the colorful stripes as I selected which one to eat!
December 27th, 2025  
