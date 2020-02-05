Sign up
Photo 646
Cold Tree
Yes, it's winter here. A few more photos before the computer goes for a check-up. ♥
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2793
photos
136
followers
145
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
2nd February 2020 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2020
CristinaL
ace
I love the tangle of branches
February 8th, 2020
