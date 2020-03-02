Previous
Rocking Red by linnypinny
Photo 651

Rocking Red

I'm still painting, hiding, and seeking kindness rocks - found this one at McDonalds - I think it's been outside a little too long - hope to fix it and send it back out - for the rainbow challenge.
2nd March 2020

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
