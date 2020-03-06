Previous
Blue-ish by linnypinny
Photo 655

Blue-ish

My multi color, mostly blue, scarf...hopefully, it won't be needed again for a couple of seasons.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 8th, 2020  
