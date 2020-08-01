Previous
Color by linnypinny
Photo 662

Color

My work team gave me flowers (and many other awesome gifts) for retirement. Thanks for stopping by today ♥
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
