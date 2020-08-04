Previous
I ♥ 365 by linnypinny
Photo 665

I ♥ 365

So happy to be back on the 365 project - I found this heart leaf on my morning walk. Thanks for dropping by.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mave
Two hearts!
August 4th, 2020  
