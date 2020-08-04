Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 665
I ♥ 365
So happy to be back on the 365 project - I found this heart leaf on my morning walk. Thanks for dropping by.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2812
photos
127
followers
138
following
182% complete
View this month »
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
4th August 2020 6:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
happy
,
heart
,
aug20words
Mave
Two hearts!
August 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close