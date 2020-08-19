Previous
Brown by linnypinny
Photo 680

Brown

Leaves are falling already. I always look forward to Autumn, just wish life could be normal so I could enjoy it. Thanks for dropping by 🍁
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
