Photo 681
Chance Meeting
I was on a side street in my neighborhood taking a photo of a tree when he came around the corner condo. We were both a bit surprised and I was happy to have finally gotten a capture of him. Thanks for dropping by ♥
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2828
photos
128
followers
134
following
186% complete
View this month »
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
20th August 2020 6:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
happy
,
deer
,
aug20words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture and so cute.
August 20th, 2020
Mave
That is beautiful. Good shot.
August 20th, 2020
