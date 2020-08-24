Sign up
Photo 685
The Lake Life
He stops by every now and then to enjoy the lake. Happy Monday, my 365ers.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2832
photos
130
followers
136
following
187% complete
View this month »
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
20th August 2020 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
view
,
lake
,
heron
,
aug20words
katy
ace
How lucky you were to get such a close shot of him!
August 24th, 2020
Lin
ace
@grammyn
Actually, I wasn't too close, but taken with my camera instead of my phone I can zoom much better! So happy to have my personal computer back (even though it does get temperamental on occasion) Thanks for stopping by!
August 24th, 2020
