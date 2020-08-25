Sign up
Photo 686
Is A Cicada, Isn't It?
As if there isn't enough reasons for me to hate this year.....
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
bug
,
cicada
JackieR
ace
What's wrong with this year that this insect makes worse??? Fab wing details
August 25th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Yep! Beautiful cicada! ;)
August 25th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Always love their noise!
August 25th, 2020
