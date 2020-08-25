Previous
Is A Cicada, Isn't It? by linnypinny
Photo 686

Is A Cicada, Isn't It?

As if there isn't enough reasons for me to hate this year.....
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
JackieR ace
What's wrong with this year that this insect makes worse??? Fab wing details
August 25th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Yep! Beautiful cicada! ;)
August 25th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Always love their noise!
August 25th, 2020  
