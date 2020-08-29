Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 690
Evidence of Autumn
SOOC from my walk this morning (yes, that is the actual color of my shoes) Happy weekend, all ♥
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
5
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2837
photos
132
followers
137
following
189% complete
View this month »
KWind
ace
Great laces!
August 29th, 2020
Jane Anderson
ace
You are such a fun person!
August 29th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Giggle, made me smile, that one leave and your happy shoes!
August 29th, 2020
Lin
ace
@janeandcharlie
Thanks, Jane! I haven't been much fun since this virus started - I appreciate the reminder! (Fun will happen again some fine day!)
August 29th, 2020
Lin
ace
@kwind
@overalvandaan
Thanks for the comments! I only wear Asics brand, so when I find them on sale, I buy no matter what the color! I'm pretty sure these can be seen from outer space....
August 29th, 2020
