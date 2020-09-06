Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 698
Once Upon A Time
My dad in 1935 with a small friend (I wish I had asked him about this photo...don't know if that was his puppy or if it belonged to his aunt that he frequently visited) Happy Sunday, all ♥
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2845
photos
132
followers
138
following
191% complete
View this month »
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 5
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dad
,
puppy
,
vintage photo
,
linnypinny-bw
,
sep20words
marlboromaam
ace
What a sweet heirloom photo! He was adorable and the puppy too!
September 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close