Previous
Next
Once Upon A Time by linnypinny
Photo 698

Once Upon A Time

My dad in 1935 with a small friend (I wish I had asked him about this photo...don't know if that was his puppy or if it belonged to his aunt that he frequently visited) Happy Sunday, all ♥
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
What a sweet heirloom photo! He was adorable and the puppy too!
September 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise