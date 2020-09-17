Previous
Endless Chirps by linnypinny
Photo 709

Endless Chirps

This little one really wanted attention - I could hear him on the patio, even with the noise from the TV. He would face one way and then the other, chirping, chirping, chirping.....Thanks for dropping by ♥
17th September 2020

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details

