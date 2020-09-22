Sign up
Photo 714
Which Bridge
"One of the hardest things in life to know is which bridges to cross and which bridges to burn". David Russell
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2861
photos
138
followers
142
following
195% complete
View this month »
Tags
bridge
,
quote
,
sep20words
gloria jones
ace
Great photo...As I have gotten older, it's easier to know what to do with the bridges :).
September 22nd, 2020
