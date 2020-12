Love Came Down

Here is part of my holiday mantel - the card is from an advent collection I bought last year at my favorite holiday market (wonder if I will ever get to go back?) And the painting was purchased at Goodwill years ago. I believe someone did it at one of those paint parties. It made me sad that someone gave it away, so I brought it home and have used it every year since. It makes me happy every time I put it over the fireplace ♥