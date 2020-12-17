Sign up
Photo 800
Luck and Light
One of the dozen beaded spiders on my Christmas tree (the only ornaments I used this year) Most were made by a friend and co-worker. It is believed that spiders and their webs bring (much needed) good luck for the new year.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Netkonnexion
ace
Ooooh! That's lovely. Great sparkles.
December 17th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
December 17th, 2020
