Previous
Next
Luck and Light by linnypinny
Photo 800

Luck and Light

One of the dozen beaded spiders on my Christmas tree (the only ornaments I used this year) Most were made by a friend and co-worker. It is believed that spiders and their webs bring (much needed) good luck for the new year.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Netkonnexion ace
Ooooh! That's lovely. Great sparkles.
December 17th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise