Christmas Past

My dining room in 2013, ready for my Sunday School girls to celebrate Christmas. This would be the night, but of course, we won't be getting together this year. For the first 15 years, we would pick a nice restaurant (more expensive than the other places we had dined that year). Then around 2005, one friend broke her ankle over Thanksgiving, so we decided that I would host (I have the fewest steps to maneuver) and we held to that tradition until tonight. Maybe next year......