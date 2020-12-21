Previous
Next
Festive Foodie by linnypinny
Photo 804

Festive Foodie

I was too busy to find ribbon or bows for today's word (and by too busy, I mean working my puzzles and watching Ghost Hunter reruns) so I'm posting my cookie on a Christmas plate with a ribbon on it ♥ Happy Monday to all and to all a blessed day ♥
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yummy looking.
December 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a cute cookie too :-)
December 21st, 2020  
KV ace
Love what you've been up to Lin... festive shot.
December 21st, 2020  
Bep
Nice shot!
December 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise