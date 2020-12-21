Sign up
Photo 804
Festive Foodie
I was too busy to find ribbon or bows for today's word (and by too busy, I mean working my puzzles and watching Ghost Hunter reruns) so I'm posting my cookie on a Christmas plate with a ribbon on it ♥ Happy Monday to all and to all a blessed day ♥
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
4
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2951
photos
170
followers
196
following
220% complete
View this month »
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 5
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ribbon
,
food
,
cookie
,
snowman
,
dec20words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Yummy looking.
December 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a cute cookie too :-)
December 21st, 2020
KV
ace
Love what you've been up to Lin... festive shot.
December 21st, 2020
Bep
Nice shot!
December 21st, 2020
