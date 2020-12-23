Previous
Next
Feeling Zoomie (and the weird walk) by linnypinny
Photo 806

Feeling Zoomie (and the weird walk)

Here's an ICM zoom shot of my Christmas tree. And here's a story about an odd walk around the subdivision. So it's 60 degree F out today (but windy) so I walked outside. I took an unusual route up a street with a big hill. I noticed almost no one had Christmas decorations. But one house had 4th of July decor on the front door and in the yard. A few condos down there was a door decoration of Jesus on the cross. On my way down the hill, a mailbox blew off its post and landed in the street - then I had a loud noise behind me and saw a large trash can that had blown over was tumbling down the street. I think I'll stay in tomorrow...and the next few days...maybe till next week...LOL
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Stay safe!!!!!!!!
December 23rd, 2020  
Dixie Goode ace
Lovely picture. Eerie tale to make a strange match with it.
December 23rd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Well done
December 23rd, 2020  
moni kozi
Nice shot
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise