Feeling Zoomie (and the weird walk)

Here's an ICM zoom shot of my Christmas tree. And here's a story about an odd walk around the subdivision. So it's 60 degree F out today (but windy) so I walked outside. I took an unusual route up a street with a big hill. I noticed almost no one had Christmas decorations. But one house had 4th of July decor on the front door and in the yard. A few condos down there was a door decoration of Jesus on the cross. On my way down the hill, a mailbox blew off its post and landed in the street - then I had a loud noise behind me and saw a large trash can that had blown over was tumbling down the street. I think I'll stay in tomorrow...and the next few days...maybe till next week...LOL