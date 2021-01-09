Previous
I'll Get You.... by linnypinny
I'll Get You....

For today's word, movies, I reviewed my book VideoHound's Horror Show. I was surprised to see this photo from The Wizard of Oz. I've never considered it a horror movie. The author states that "the line between fairy tale and horror lies in the eye of the beholder". He believes that the actress Margaret Hamilton, as the Wicked Witch, comes straight out of a nightmare. I don't remember being scared of her (or the flying monkeys) but then again, I don't remember a time when I didn't love horror movies.

Today's quote (of course): There's no place like home ♥
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! I guess the happy ending keeps it from being too scary, to me.
January 9th, 2021  
