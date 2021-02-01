Previous
A Winter Day by linnypinny
Photo 845

A Winter Day

Just a touch of snow this morning. Thanks for stopping by ♥
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
231% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I can just see the thin layer of snow. Might be a bit chilly to sit on the benches.
February 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I like this black and white with a vintage film look! It makes me think of a Simon and Garfunkel song - I am an Island. Hope you tag it for the song title challenge as soon as it's posted again!
February 1st, 2021  
katy ace
I like the composition! The hint of snow makes it even more interesting especially for black and white!

Where is the quote?
February 1st, 2021  
