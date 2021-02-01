Sign up
Photo 845
A Winter Day
Just a touch of snow this morning. Thanks for stopping by ♥
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 5
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
lake
,
for2021
Susan Wakely
ace
I can just see the thin layer of snow. Might be a bit chilly to sit on the benches.
February 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I like this black and white with a vintage film look! It makes me think of a Simon and Garfunkel song - I am an Island. Hope you tag it for the song title challenge as soon as it's posted again!
February 1st, 2021
katy
ace
I like the composition! The hint of snow makes it even more interesting especially for black and white!
Where is the quote?
February 1st, 2021
