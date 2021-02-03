Sign up
Photo 847
Days Gone By
A pic from 2017 - a man made landscape at Opryland Hotel. I'm not sure that today's quote is always true. If you know you can't relive the fun memory, is it recalled with joy or sadness? Maybe both.
Quote: Reliving fun memories will give you a lift.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2994
photos
184
followers
229
following
232% complete
View this month »
Tags
landscape
,
opryland
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2021
