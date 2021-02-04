Sign up
Photo 848
Through The Farm Window
Taken 2017 at my great aunt's farm house.
Quote: There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrain of nature - the assurance that dawn comes after midnight and spring after winter (Rachel Caraon)
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
window
,
farm
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2021
moni kozi
Look at thaaat tree!!
February 4th, 2021
