Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 851
To Skate or To Swim
That was the question during the ice storm of 2018...converted to b/w. Happy Sunday, all.
Quote: Delight in the dawning of a new day.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2998
photos
189
followers
232
following
233% complete
View this month »
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
lake
,
goose
,
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I like your lone goose on the ice! Nice black and white conversion.
February 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close