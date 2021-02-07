Previous
To Skate or To Swim by linnypinny
Photo 851

To Skate or To Swim

That was the question during the ice storm of 2018...converted to b/w. Happy Sunday, all.

Quote: Delight in the dawning of a new day.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
233% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I like your lone goose on the ice! Nice black and white conversion.
February 7th, 2021  
