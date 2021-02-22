Sign up
Photo 866
Controlled Chaos
Actually, it's wrapping paper, edited up ♥
Quote: Life is an abstract art. Only the Creator knows the exact meaning (Prachi Shikha)
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Tags
paper
,
abstract
,
linnypinny-bw
,
for2021
Diana
ace
Such a clever idea, lovely patterns and shapes.
February 22nd, 2021
